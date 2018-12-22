071818_nws_bridgeton 1
Buy Now

Jennifer Trejo, 9, died as a result of a gunshot wound in her Bridgeton home early Tuesday.

 Charles J. Olson / For The Press//

BRIDGETON — The four city men charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo have been indicted.

Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street; and Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, were indicted Wednesday, according to a grand jury indictment list released by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae declined to comment on the indictment.

The four men were indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting, in which a stray bullet pierced Jennifer’s bedroom wall, fatally wounding her as she slept.

Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, who represents the state in the case, said at a previous court appearance that Jennifer’s death was a result of a volley of gunshots set off by the four men moments after they had walked onto the first block of Elmer Street early that morning. Vogelsong said people were in the street and on the porch of a home when four men began firing.

Jennifer’s home was only a block away.

Also at that appearance, Vogelsong said video evidence and witness statements place the four men on the block at the time of the shooting, and that officials know which gun killed Jennifer and how many times it was fired based on the 19 shell casings found at the scene.

Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

Mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments