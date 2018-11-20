ATLANTIC CITY — Both of the first-floor ballrooms of the All Wars Memorial Building were pac…

Eligible and Non-Eligible Warrants

Eligible warrants:

• Bench warrants issued by Atlantic and Cape May county municipal courts (except for failure to appear on a DUI outside Middle Township, Woodbine, Lower Township, Wildwood or West Wildwood)

• Bench warrants issued in Superior Court (Atlantic and Cape May county only) for failure to appear on all third- and fourth-degree charges and second-degree charges for drug distribution in a school/public zone if originally charged on a summons

• Child support warrants issued in Superior Court (Atlantic and Cape May county only); participants may be required to make a small payment prior to warrant being recalled

•Comprehensive Enforcement Program warrants issued in Superior Court (Atlantic and Cape May county only)

• Juvenile/Family Court warrants issued in Superior Court (Atlantic and Cape May county only)

Non-eligible warrants:

• Any out-of-county warrants

• Any bench warrants issued outside Middle Township, Woodbine, Lower Township, Wildwood or West Wildwood for failure to appear on a driving under the influence ticket (failure to pay or failure to complete IDRC bench warrants will be recalled)

• Open eCDR warrant complaints (i.e. someone charged on a warrant complaint who has never been arrested) or failure-to-appear warrants issued on indictments where the original charge was on a warrant complaint

• Bench warrants on first- or second-degree offenses (aside from second-degree charges for drug distribution in a school/public zone if originally charged on a summons)

• Violations of probation (some VOP warrants may be recalled; staff will contact a judge to obtain permission if it appears the warrant should be recalled — i.e. the original charges were nonviolent and the participant does not have a history of failing to appear in court)

• Violations of parole

• Participants who have warrants that cannot be recalled will be given information to address the bench warrant on their own and/or offered the opportunity to surrender in a safe area of the church. Participants who wish to surrender will not be arrested in front of any other event participants. Any participant who does not wish to surrender will not be arrested and will be permitted to leave the church.