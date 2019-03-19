Eugene Cosby
Buy Now

Will El-Bey, left, 22, of Vineland, and Eugene Cosby, 43, of Malaga, Gloucester County, are among six people indicted in the August 2018 murder of Millville youth football coach Joseph ‘JoJo’ Jones.

 MOLLY BILINSKI / Staff Writer

BRIDGETON — A Gloucester County man became the fifth co-defendant to plead not guilty Friday in the August murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.

Eugene Cosby, 43, of Malaga, one of the six men and women charged in the slaying, entered the plea during a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.

Cosby, as well as Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, also of Malaga; Will El-Bey, 22, Tyrell Hart, 23, and Hakeem Smith, 23, all of Vineland; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.

The half-dozen co-defendants were also indicted on conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and fictitious reports charges, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

So far, Cosby, Hart, Bailey, Smith and El-Bey have all pleaded not guilty.

Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey are in jail, according to court documents, while Hart, Smith and Hughes-Lee have been released pending trial.

Hughes-Lee’s post-indictment arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments