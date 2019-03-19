BRIDGETON — A Gloucester County man became the fifth co-defendant to plead not guilty Friday in the August murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.
Eugene Cosby, 43, of Malaga, one of the six men and women charged in the slaying, entered the plea during a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
Cosby, as well as Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, also of Malaga; Will El-Bey, 22, Tyrell Hart, 23, and Hakeem Smith, 23, all of Vineland; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
The half-dozen co-defendants were also indicted on conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and fictitious reports charges, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
So far, Cosby, Hart, Bailey, Smith and El-Bey have all pleaded not guilty.
Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey are in jail, according to court documents, while Hart, Smith and Hughes-Lee have been released pending trial.
Hughes-Lee’s post-indictment arraignment is scheduled for May 13.
