BRIDGETON — The trial began Thursday for a Cumberland County man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their 12-year-old son.
Jeremiah Monell, 33, of Cedarville in Lawrence Township, is charged in the December 2016 murder of Tara O’Shea-Watson, 35. Monell led police on a manhunt that ended two weeks later when he was arrested in Folsom.
Monell appeared at 9 a.m. before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Before opening statements, Judge D’Arrigo heared testimony from a witness for the state, Det. Sgt. Eric Crain of the State Police, who explained his credentials in fingerprinting.
After his analysis and an independent analysis, the prints were a match to Monell, Crain said. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/k3loEymWdP— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 3, 2019
Crain described where the knives that were found during the investigation into Tara O’Shea-Watson's death. He said that after his analysis and an independent analysis, the prints were a match to Monell.
Monell's attorney, Nathan Perry asked Cain if he had made the identification after he heard that Monell was a subject of interest in the investigation. Cain confirmed, but was adamant that his identification was objective.
The jury was not present to hear Crain's testimony.
Crain said that there were 25 points that lead him to make the identification. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/H6KCLmOcO3— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 3, 2019
County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.
At his final pretrial conference in October, Monell rejected an open plea offer from the state. The deal would have allowed a judge to determine a sentence of 30 years to life.
If he’s convicted, Monell could face life in prison without parole.
At a previous court appearance, Assistant Prosecutor Charles Wettstein described the night Monell allegedly beat and stabbed his wife to death in her Commercial Township home.
Wettstein said the estranged couple’s 12-year-old son told police he had woken up during the night “by the sound of a bang on the floor.” The child saw Monell slam O’Shea-Watson onto the floor and choke her.
“The juvenile heard the victim say, ‘Just let me die in peace,’” Wettstein said. “At that time, the defendant retrieved two knives from the kitchen, from the block of kitchen knives. He then proceeded to go back to Miss O’Shea-Watson and repeatedly stab her.”
The autopsy showed O’Shea-Watson was stabbed “dozens of times” in the chest, abdomen and back, Wettstein said.
“By my count, no fewer than 48 times,” he said, adding Monell’s bloody palm print was also found on one of the knives covered in O’Shea-Watson’s blood.
Perry questioned Crain about the AFIS system, as well as if there was a possibility that the prints were on the knife before the night of O’Shea-Watson’s death. He called the results “unreliable.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/Dyw4iNRyRl— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 3, 2019
D’Arrigo decided that Crain’s testimony was admissible, denying the defense’s motion. @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 3, 2019
Monell is being housed in the Cumberland County jail.
This story is developing.
