MAYS LANDING — It took almost two days for a judge to cut a jury pool from 100 to 50, but it took less than an hour for attorneys to slice that number down to just 15.
Eight men and seven women were chosen Wednesday to make up the panel of 12 jurors, plus three alternates, who will decide if Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello - charged in the 2012 murder of April Kauffman, the conspiracy to murder of Dr. James Kauffman and leading an opioid drug ring - is guilty.
The slow, and then hurried, process illustrates the intensive strategy behind the first step in any murder trial. First, the judge works to create a pool of jurors that he or she believes can be fair and impartial through answers to standard and case-specific questions.
From that pool, the prosecution and the defense use what they’ve learned, as well as psychology, mannerisms and taking their best guess, to finalize the jurors who will ultimately decide the defendant’s fate.
Jury selection is “the most critical stage of a criminal trial,” Atlantic City attorney James J. Leonard Jr. said, who has almost 20 years experience in criminal law, and has picked more than 10 juries, ranging from murder to sexual assault cases. “More important than an opening argument, more important than a closing argument, is the selection of who is going to hear that trial and who is going to render that verdict.”
And the decisions the defense and prosecution make during the process take into account “everything,” Leonard said.
“Your goal in selecting a jury is to select a panel that you believe will be fair and impartial and that you believe will not pre-judge your client -- that will listen to both sides of the case and render a just verdict,” Leonard said, adding that “everything is something” from the prospective juror’s clothing, age and employment to the way they do or don’t pay attention, and even if they laugh at a prosecutor’s joke but not a joke by the defense attorney.
Another variable during the selection process is what’s being argued, J.C. Lore, clinical professor of law at Rutgers Law School, said. If it’s a complex, scientific argument, a lawyer might look for someone with higher education, for example.
“The juror is going to filter the info they hear through their own life experience,” he said. “Does the juror have the life experience that allows them to filter the information how I believed it happened?”
But, it really comes down to a “best guess,” he said, adding that a lot of lawyers believe that, most of time, they have to go with gut reaction and instinct.
Retired Judge Michael Donio, who has presided over 100 criminal jury trials, said that after the judge explains the charges against the defendant, there are uniform questions that a judge asks the jury, so that jurors who may not be able to impart a fair judgment can be weeded out. Lawyers can generally submit additional questions, too.
For Augello’s trial, jurors were asked if they knew Augello, Dr. James Kauffman or April Kauffman, if they had family in law enforcement and demographic questions like their marital status and employment. They were also asked if they knew any of the witnesses, and if they knew of the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Augello has admitted that he was a past president of the club, and several of his co-defendants, who have since become witnesses for the state, are alleged members.
The majority of the potential jurors were excused because they knew the Kauffmans, Augello or a witness, or they had followed the case through local or national media.
“This is a case that it’s going to be a challenge to find people in this community, in our jury pool, that have not formed an opinion about this case based on the extensive media coverage,” Leonard said during an interview prior to selection. He cited ABC’s 20/20 special and the extensive coverage by The Press of Atlantic City.
After the judge has excused the bulk of the potential jurors through the questioning process, called voir dire - in French, "to see to speak"- the power to excuse additional jurors is parceled out to both the prosecution and the defense, called peremptory strikes. This is when the strategy comes in for the attorneys who sat quietly through the judge’s questions. The prosecution and the defense take turns excusing one juror at a time without giving a reason.
Melissa Gomez, the owner of MMG Jury Consulting in Philadelphia, said that it’s more about weeding out jurors who won’t side with your arguments instead of highlighting the ones who will, making them easy targets for the opposing side to strike.
“Jury selection is about assessing people, members of the community and determining which ones are most dangerous to your case,” she said. “Each side has their strategy and the strategy is to ask questions to find out who your most dangerous jurors are.”
It’s a lot of psychology, she explained, looking at the relevant dynamics in the courtroom and trying to decipher how the jurors are going to perceive everyone in the courtroom, the charges and the arguments.
“It’s how do people respond logically or emotionally to the subject matter at hand,” she said. “Sometimes, people are more emotional thinkers, sometimes people are more logical thinkers.”
And only as the trial goes on will the defense and prosecution know if they’ve made the right decisions during jury selection.
”Sometimes you get a good read and sometimes you get a bad read,” Leonard said. “You typically don’t know, good or bad, until it reveals itself at some point in the trial.”
And that gamble is the same for the prosecution, and can be even more stressful.
“The decision to keep or strike a potential juror is a difficult one to make,” Ocean County Deputy Executive Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pierro said. “If you leave the wrong juror on the panel, it could come back to haunt you in that he or she could wind up being a hold out for the other side, forcing a mistrial.”
And, it only takes one juror to force a mistrial.
“The pressure in some ways is higher on the prosecution,” Lore said. “If they get one hold-out, they have to re-try the case. For the defense, all they need is one hold out.”
Augello's trial begins Monday with opening statements from the state, represented by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy, and Mary Linehan, Augello's attorney.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.