BRIDGETON — Jury selection begins Tuesday for the trial of the Cedarville man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death before evading police for two weeks in 2016.
Jeremiah Monell, 33, is charged in the December 2016 murder of Tara O’Shea-Watson, 35. Monell led police on a manhunt that ended two weeks later when he was arrested in Folsom.
Monell is slated to appear before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo in Cumberland County Superior Court Tuesday morning for the first day of jury selection.
Monell rejected an open plea offer from the state in October. The deal would have allowed a judge to determine a sentence of 30 years to life.
If he’s convicted, Monell could face life in prison without parole.
At Monell’s last pre-trial conference, Assistant Prosecutor Charles Wettstein described the night that Monell allegedly beat and stabbed his wife to death.
Wettstein said that the estranged couple’s 12-year-old son told police that he had woken up during the night “by the sound of a bang on the floor.” The child saw Monell slam O’Shea-Watson onto the floor and choke her.
“The juvenile heard the victim say, ‘Just let me die in peace,’” Wettstein said. “At that time, the defendant retrieved two knives from the kitchen, from the block of kitchen knives. He then proceeded to go back to Miss O’Shea-Watson and repeatedly stab her.”
The autopsy showed that O’Shea-Watson was stabbed “dozens of times,” to the chest, abdomen and the back, Wettstein said.
“By my count, no fewer than 48 times,” he said, adding that Monell’s bloody palm print was also found on one of the knives covered in O’Shea-Watson’s blood.
Monell was evasive and combative during the conference, telling D’Arrigo that his attorney, Nathan Perry, doesn’t have his best interest in mind and that he has slandered him. D’Arrigo told Monell to take his complaints to the Public Defender’s Office.
Monell is currently housed in Cumberland County jail.
