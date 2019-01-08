EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two former and one current employee of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are going to file a lawsuit Thursday against Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner alleging sexist, discriminatory and other illegal practices.
Former assistant prosecutor Diane Ruberton, former Lieutenant Heather McManus and assistant prosecutor Donna Fetzer will hold a press conference with their lawyers to announce the suit, according to a news release received by The Press of Atlantic City Tuesday.
Tyner has not yet responded to a request for comment.
The suit will allege that Tyner violated state law by “creating a culture that favored men over women, turning a blind eye to instances and reports of sexual harassment and gender discrimination and permitting retaliation against anyone who dared question this culture or other questionable conduct within the office,” according to the release.
In addition to Tyner, the lawsuit names two of his lieutenants, Atlantic County and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, according to the release.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson confirmed that he had heard “rumblings” about a possible suit but that he has “great faith” in Tyner.
“We live in an extremely litigious society and this is most certainly not uncommon,” he said. “The unfortunate part to this is that win or lose, the taxpayer pays.”
Ruberton, McManus and Fetzer filed a complaint Oct. 4, asking the New Jersey Attorney General and U.S. Attorney to investigate Tyner. In the complaint, they accuse Tyner of committing mortgage fraud, hiding evidence in the investigation of radio show host April Kauffman’s murder and protecting friends and political allies from criminal prosecution.
“The matters alleged involved personnel issues with disgruntled former employees and current employee,” Tyner said in an email response at the time of the complaint. “As a result, I have retained legal counsel to respond to these matters. The great work of the women and men of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will continue unimpaired under my leadership.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.