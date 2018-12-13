MAYS LANDING — A lewdness charge has been dismissed against a former Hammonton school district guidance supervisor who was convicted of masturbating in public in 2015.
After a successful appeal in which the defense cited an internal affairs investigation into the Eastampton police officer who identified Michael P. Ryan, 53, as the man who was masturbating outside a laundry mat, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office last month declined to pursue a new trial.
“The atrocities my family have had to endure since September 2015 are unconscionable,” Nadine Ryan, Michael’s wife, said before deferring comment to Michael’s lawyer, Louis Barbone.
“Michael is not guilty just like he claimed to be in September 2015,” Barbone said. He added that Ryan’s life and career have been “virtually destroyed by a misidentification of a lying cop.”
Hammonton School Board President Sam Mento has not returned a request for comment.
Ryan was suspended from his position at the Hammonton school district when he was charged and terminated after being convicted.
In a letter sent to Absecon Municipal Court Judge John H. Rosenberger on Nov. 30, Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen E. Robinson said, “The State has declined to continue the prosecution of defendant Ryan.”
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner declined to comment Wednesday.
According to a 2017 press release issued by the Prosecutor’s Office after Ryan lost a previous appeal, an off-duty police officer of another municipality was in the parking lot of the South Jersey Laundry in Hammonton about Sept. 11, 2015, when he saw a man sitting inside a parked car masturbating.
The officer tried to detain the man, but the man drove away. Then, two weeks later, the off-duty police officer saw the man and the car. He followed the car, obtained the license-plate number and contacted Hammonton police.
Ryan was charged with lewdness, a disorderly persons offense, and convicted in Absecon Municipal Court. He was sentenced to one year of probation and $664 in fines.
In May 2017, Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna A. Taylor denied Ryan’s appeal, according to the release.
Taylor’s decision identified the officer as Eastampton Township Police Officer Michael Musser.
Musser was under an internal affairs investigation for lying during the time of Ryan’s trial, a fact that was not disclosed to the defense, violating Brady v. Maryland, a 1963 Supreme Court decision that requires prosecutors to disclose exculpatory, or potentially exonerating, evidence to the defense, Barbone said.
The internal affairs investigation found Musser had violated Eastampton police rules by lying to his supervisors about the use of sick time and filed a false police report about it, Barbone said.
Appellate Division Judge Michael J. Haas on Dec. 22 ordered the case back to Atlantic County Superior Court, where Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in March signed an order that overturned the conviction and granted Ryan a new trial in Absecon Municipal Court, Barbone said.
Days before the trial was set to start, the Prosecutor’s Office sent the letter dismissing the charge.
However, just because his conviction has been overturned does not mean it’s been expunged, a process Ryan now has the option to file for, Barbone explained.
“He’s been terminated from his 29-year employment, so the bigger issue now is to reclaim that employment,” Barbone said.
