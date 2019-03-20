CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The man charged with strangling an Ocean City woman in July 2017 pleaded guilty last month, avoiding a trial that was set to begin this week.
Paul Kline, 50, of Ocean City, charged with murdering his girlfriend, 54-year-old Denise Tarves Webber on July 22, 2017, in the city apartment the couple shared in the Wesley Inn, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter Feb. 1, according to court documents.
His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 27 before Cape May County Superior Court Judge Sarah Beth Johnson. It was unclear Wednesday how much prison time he will face.
Neither the county Prosecutor’s Office, nor Kline’s attorney, John Tumelty, returned a request for comment.
At a court appearance in December, Kline rejected an offer from the state for a 20-year sentence, subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning he would need to serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole, in exchange for a guilty plea to aggravated manslaughter.
However, that plea was extended until Feb. 1.
Jury selection in his trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
“In the wee hours of the morning, Mr. Kline got upset with Miss Webber, essentially choked her, strangled her, ultimately causing her to die,” Assistant Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia said at the December appearance.
Tumelty said outside the courtroom that the night of the murder was Kline’s birthday, and that the pair were drinking and doing drugs before calling the state’s offer “not acceptable.”
