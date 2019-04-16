MAYS LANDING — A 30-year-old Mays Landing man pleaded not guilty last week to reckless death by auto charges in a 2017 fatal crash.
John Rivera, who was also indicted on charges of assault by auto and possession of heroin last month, entered the plea during a post-indictment arraignment April 10 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John Rauh, court records show.
Rivera was charged in December in the crash that killed Jeffrey Weiss, 49, and injured a passenger in his car June 17, 2017, near Tower Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.
At 6:22 p.m., Rivera was driving west on the Black Horse Pike when he crashed into the back of Weiss’ car, which was stopped at a traffic light at the pike and Tower, according to the affidavit of probable cause, causing both cars to careen off the road.
Weiss was killed in the crash, the affidavit states.
Rivera was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was treated for injuries and consented to giving both urine and blood samples to police for toxicology testing.
The blood and urine samples were submitted to NMS Labs in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and officials found Rivera had Alprazolam, a sedative that treats anxiety and panic disorders, for which he did not have a prescription, according to the complaint.
Rivera is in the Atlantic County jail. He is scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. May 1 in court for a status conference.
