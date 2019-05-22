BRIDGETON — A Millville man charged with murdering his father was held for court after a detention hearing Tuesday.
Michael Tedesco, 38, also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and robbery, was returned to the Cumberland County jail after the hearing, court records show.
He was charged April 19 after allegedly stabbing his father to death and assaulting his grandmother.
At 9:44 a.m. that day, Millville police responded to a home in the 400 block of Carlton Avenue and found Gary Tedesco, 66, dead from apparent stab wounds he received during an altercation with his son, Michael, according to previous reports. Stella Tedesco, Gary’s mother, was also in the home and was “knocked to the ground” by Michael during the crime but did not need medical attention.
Michael Tedesco left the home in his father’s car, which was later found near Sixth and Pine streets. He was found and arrested Friday evening.
He is scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference at 10 a.m. June 6 before Judge Cristen D'Arrigo.
