BRIDGETON — Two more of the six co-defendants charged in the August murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones pleaded not guilty Friday.
Hakeem Smith, 23, and Will El-Bey, 22, both of Vineland, entered the plea during a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Jones, 37, was fatally shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
Smith, El-Bey, along with Tyrell Hart, 23, of Vineland; Eugene Cosby, 43, and Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, both of Malaga, Gloucester County; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted in the killing Feb. 20.
The half-dozen co-defendants were also indicted on conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and fictitious reports charges, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office released Wednesday.
Hart and Bailey pleaded not guilty March 4.
Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey are in jail, according to court documents, while Hart, Smith and Hughes-Lee have been released pending trial.
Post-indictment arraignments for Cosby and Hughes-Lee are scheduled for Friday and May 13, respectively.
