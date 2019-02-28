CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The case against a 61-year-old New York woman charged with running a brothel in Ocean City will go before a grand jury.
Grace Li, charged with managing a house of prostitution out of L&G Spa in the 500 block of Ninth Street, appeared before Judge Sarah Beth Johnson Thursday morning in Cape May Superior Court for a pre-indictment conference.
Li’s attorney, Assistant Deputy Public Defender Erika Appenzeller, requested to take the case off the pre-indictment list.
“At this point in time, the state has not released any discovery in this matter,” she said. “It is my understanding that there may be additional charges.”
Appenzeller said she couldn’t comment on any other pending charges.
Assistant Prosecutor Dara Paley, who represented the state in the matter, also asked Johnson to take the case off the list.
Appenzeller said that she was going to make a formal request for Li’s medical card and driver’s license, which were both seized by Ocean City Police when she was arrested on Dec. 13, she said.
Li, who required a Mandarin Chinese interpreter, only spoke during the five-minute court appearance when the judge asked her for a current address.
Li was charged Dec. 13 after investigators conducted a search of her business. She was then released on a summons.
Two officers “were offered to engage in sexual activity in exchange for economic value” on Dec. 4, according to the criminal complaint.
The investigation and search came after a July tip to police that alleged prostitution at Li’s business, according to a news release from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Through the investigation, officials learned that “customers could purchase sexual acts from females inside the business.”
Li left the courtroom quickly after her appearance. If convicted, Li could face three to five years in prison.
