CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The man charged with strangling an Ocean City woman in July 2017 is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for his last pre-trial conference.
Paul Kline, 50, of Ocean City, charged with murdering 54-year-old Denise Tarves Webber, is slated to appear at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Sarah Beth Johnson in Cape May County Superior Court.
He is expected to either take a plea deal or go to trial.
At the last pre-trial conference in November, Kline’s defense attorney, John Tumelty, asked for another court date so he could get a forensic expert’s report, and Assistant Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia said he would need to read that the report, research and meet with the victim’s family again in order to move forward.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The man charged with strangling an Ocean City woman in July 2017 has …
Ocean City police responded to the apartment Kline and Tarves Webber shared at the Wesley Inn on Wesley Avenue about 8:40 a.m. July 22, 2017, and found her body.
Kline also called police and told them about Tarves Webber’s “current condition” and returned to the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While there, “he made utterances to several witnesses indicating his involvement with Webber’s death,” according to the document, and additional witness interviews revealed that “Kline admitted to having an argument with Webber and strangled her, causing her death.”
If Kline’s case goes to trial and he is convicted, he could face a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
He is currently being held in the Cape May County jail.
“I just want other parents to see what I didn’t see,” Paula Modelle said Friday afternoon, h…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.