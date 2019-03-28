Paul Kline
Paul Kline, 50, of Ocean City, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter Feb. 1, court documents show. Pictured with him is attorney John Tumelty.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Ocean City man who admitted strangling his girlfriend in 2017 was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday.

Paul Kline, 50, must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to a news release from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Although Kline had agreed to a deal Feb. 1 in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 20-year sentence, Cape May County Superior Court Judge Sarah Beth Johnson sentenced him to one year less, granting a request from the defense for a shorter sentence.

“He didn’t want to go to trial,” Kline’s attorney, John Tumelty, said Thursday. “He made a decision that he wanted to plead guilty to the aggravated manslaughter.”

Police found 54-year-old Denise Tarves Webber’s body July 22, 2017, in the city apartment the couple shared in the Wesley Inn in the 900 block of Wesley Avenue. Kline had called police and told them about Tarves Webber’s “current condition” and returned to the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

While there, “he made utterances to several witnesses indicating his involvement with Webber’s death,” according to the document, and additional witness interviews revealed that “Kline admitted to having an argument with Webber and strangled her, causing her death.”

Tumelty said the night Tarves Webber died was Kline’s birthday, and the pair were drinking and doing drugs when the couple began arguing. Kline “struggled all his life with alcohol and drugs,” Tumelty said, adding he “never got out of the vortex” of addiction.

It was “not a murder case,” he added.

“He was highly intoxicated at the time the argument ensued, and that had a tremendous impact on his state of mind and rendered him incapable of forming a purposeful or knowing murder,” Tumelty said. “This is why this would have no doubt ended up in one of the manslaughter categories after trial.”

At a December court appearance, Assistant Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia said Kline “got upset with Miss Webber, essentially choked her, strangled her, ultimately causing her to die.”

