BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has refused to reveal the details of a settlement that allowed a former county corrections officer who had sex with two inmates and smuggled bras, underwear, cigarettes and a cellphone into the jail to retire with a partial pension, and now an open public records advocate is suing both the county and their records custodian.
Libertarians for Transparent Government filed the suit, which alleges Tyrone Ellis was allowed to retire with his pension and without disciplinary action after he "admitted to having inappropriate relationships with two inmates[,] bringing contraband to an inmate, and making up an alias which enabled him to provide [an inmate] with money and to correspond with her."
Theodore E. Baker, the county’s lawyer, and Nathan J. Mammarella, Ellis’ attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment.
BRIDGETON — A Superior Court judge will decide Thursday if two men charged in the murder of …
John Paff, a Cumberland County native and executive director of Libertarians for Transparent Government, was denied his Open Public Records Act request for the details of the settlement, “as personnel records, including disciplinary records, are confidential,” according to the response included in the suit. The lawsuit seeks the details of the settlement as well as a ruling that the county violated the law by denying the request.
Paff was able to obtain only Ellis’ name, his title as a corrections officer, his $71,575 yearly salary and the reason for his departure from the facility, which was “a disciplinary infraction,” according to the response.
The lawsuit cites the March 12 minutes of the board meeting of the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System, in which the topic of Ellis’ retirement was a focus after the board “reviewed the underlining misconduct.”
The two inmates, identified in the minutes as J.C. and L.D., confirmed they had sexual relationships with Ellis, according to the minutes. L.D. said she had a consensual sexual relationship with Ellis before she was in jail, and that when she was back in jail, Ellis “engaged in sexual intercourse with her in the men’s locker room” and that he “sent her money, written letters and provided her with a cellphone and cigarettes.” J.C. said she had been in a “sexual/dating relationship” with Ellis but that it occurred when she was not an inmate.
J.C. is revealed in the suit to be a Millville woman who has also sued the county, Ellis and other corrections officers, saying her rights were violated and she was raped by guards while in jail.
According to the minutes, Ellis had submitted his resignation but then agreed to cooperate in an investigation into his behavior, and on March 1, 2017, a settlement agreement between Ellis and the county was reached that allowed him to retire and all charges were withdrawn.
BRIDGETON — Two city men have been charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession fo…
Ellis receives a $2,326.126 monthly pension, according to court documents.
It is also noted that “it is undisputed” that Ellis brought contraband in the jail including bras, underwear, cigarettes and a cellphone, used to communicate with an inmate “through a lengthy series of racy texts.”
The suit alleges the county should not be withholding the details of the settlement, that “Ellis’s alleged behavior has placed taxpayers at risk of significant financial liability” and “the public deserves to know when employees who engage in misconduct are allowed to leave public employment on good terms.”
The case will be heard Oct. 9 in Cumberland County Superior Court by Assignment Judge Benjamin C. Telsey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.