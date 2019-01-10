EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two former and one current employee of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office say they will file a lawsuit Thursday against Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner alleging sexist, discriminatory and other illegal practices.
Former Assistant Prosecutor Diane Ruberton, former Lt. Heather McManus and Assistant Prosecutor Donna Fetzer will hold a news conference with their lawyers to discuss the suit, according to a news release received Tuesday by The Press of Atlantic City.
The women allege that Tyner unlawfully retaliated against them after they alerted him and other Atlantic County officials about unfair pay disparities between men and women, and potentially unlawful conduct, according to a release just sent out. @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 10, 2019
Former Assistant Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said she could not longer stay silent. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/1pREofzL4S— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 10, 2019
Tyner has not responded to a request for comment.
The suit will allege Tyner violated state law by “creating a culture that favored men over women, turning a blind eye to instances and reports of sexual harassment and gender discrimination and permitting retaliation against anyone who dared question this culture or other questionable conduct within the office,” according to the release.
In addition to Tyner, the lawsuit names two of his lieutenants, Atlantic County and the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.
County Executive Dennis Levinson confirmed he had heard “rumblings” about a possible suit but that he has “great faith” in Tyner.
“We live in an extremely litigious society, and this is most certainly not uncommon,” he said. “The unfortunate part to this is that win or lose, the taxpayer pays.”
Ruberton, McManus and Fetzer filed a complaint Oct. 4 asking the New Jersey Attorney General’s and U.S. Attorney’s offices to investigate Tyner. In the complaint, they accuse Tyner of committing mortgage fraud, hiding evidence in the investigation of radio show host April Kauffman’s murder and protecting friends and political allies from criminal prosecution.
“The matters alleged involved personnel issues with disgruntled former employees and current employee,” Tyner said in an emailed response at the time of the complaint. “As a result, I have retained legal counsel to respond to these matters. The great work of the women and men of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will continue unimpaired under my leadership.”
