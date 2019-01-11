MAYS LANDING — The Philadelphia man charged in Atlantic City’s second fatal shooting of the year was held for court Wednesday.
Avery Bracey, 36, charged with robbery and murder after allegedly killing Ky’Lee Haynes, 21, of Atlantic City, on Jan. 4, was remanded to the Atlantic County jail after a first appearance before Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., according to court records.
Bracey is also charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession and use of a handgun in the slaying and another shooting incident during the early morning hours of Jan. 5.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities have arrested a Philadelphia man in two shooting incidents, incl…
At 8:44 p.m., police received a 911 call about a man shot at the Sunset Inn on Absecon Boulevard and found Haynes, who was transported to the Trauma Center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Multiple people inside the room where Haynes was staying said a man had forced his way in “brandishing a weapon and demanding money, accusing the room occupants of robbing him” and saying he was a cab driver, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The man pointed the gun at the people in the room and fired one round, striking Haynes, according to the document. A single, .40-caliber spent casing was found at the scene.
The shooter ordered the people in the room to sit together and demanded money, but he then refused their cellphones and wallets, only taking $5 from one occupant, according to the affidavit.
Almost two hours later, police responded to Popeyes at 1740 Atlantic Ave. for a report of a robbery, in which a man who matched the shooter’s description waved a handgun while ordering food. Two witnesses from the Sunset Inn identified Haynes’ shooter in a photo from restaurant surveillance footage.
Then, at 2:05 a.m. Jan. 5, police responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system near North Florida Avenue and found Bracey with a Jericho .40-caliber handgun, according to the affidavit.
Atlantic City police SWAT team members arrested Bracey.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was found shot to death inside a car in the city Tuesday.
About an hour later, a man walked into AtlantiCare with a single gunshot wound to the leg and identified Bracey as the shooter, according to the affidavit.
The name of the second victim has not been released.
Bracey is scheduled for a pre-indictment conference in Atlantic County Superior Court on Feb. 11.
Haynes’ was the second fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
On Jan. 1, Lamir King, 21, of Pleasantville, was found shot to death inside a car at Lincoln and Ohio avenues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.