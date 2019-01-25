A 49-year-old Pleasantville woman pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than $140,000 in state pension funds that belonged to her deceased parents.
An investigation by the state found that Diana A. Heil stole $140,873 from a survivor's pension beneficiary account that belonged to her mother, according to the state Attorney General's Office. Heil's mother was receiving survivor pension benefits from her deceased husband, who had been a member of the state Teachers' Pension and Annuity Fund.
Heil pleaded guilty to third-degree theft by unlawful taking in Gloucester County Superior Court. The state will recommended she be sentenced to 364 days in county jail and pay full restitution. She is scheduled to be sentenced March 8.
Heil's mother died in 2005, but the state Division of Pension and Benefits continued to make monthly benefit payments into a joint checking account the mother shared with her daughter. According to a news release, those payments accrued in the mostly inactive account until 2013, when the bank alerted Heil about the deposits, who in turn informed the state about her mother's death.
The pension division conducted an audit and contacted Heil about the deposited funds, which she acknowledged did not belong to her and promised to return. Instead, authorities said she proceeded to make a series of large withdrawals and wire transfers from the bank account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.