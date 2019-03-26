BRIDGETON — A Camden County man accused of assaulting an 83-year-old woman in a Vineland hospital pleaded not guilty Monday.
Thomas Pierson, 58, of Sicklerville, who was charged Dec. 20 in the assault at Inspira Medical Center, entered the plea during a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court.
BRIDGETON — A Camden County man was indicted last week on aggravated sexual assault charges …
At 8:23 p.m. Dec. 20, police responded to a call to the hospital for a sexual assault on the woman, a dementia patient, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Pierson, who was at the hospital to pick up a friend from a different room, walked into the woman’s room and assaulted her.
A nurse who was watching video surveillance of the room alerted a supervisor, and Pierson was held by security until police arrived, according to the document.
Pierson was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault charges March 6. His next court date is set for April 22.
Pierson is a registered as a tier three, or high-risk, sex offender, according to the State Police website. That charge stemmed from a January 2004 incident in which he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the site.
He is currently housed in Cumberland County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.