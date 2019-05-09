BRIDGETON — The city woman charged in the February murder of her toddler son and hiding his burnt remains will stay in jail, a Superior Court Judge ruled Wednesday.
The Prosecutor’s Office will have an additional 45 days to take the case to a grand jury, denying a motion to reopen a detention hearing.
Nakira M. Griner, 24, who was charged in the murder Feb. 9, hours after telling police her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr., had been abducted, was remanded to the Cape May County jail after her hearing Thursday morning in Cumberland County Superior Court.
In addition to the murder, she is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, desecration of human remains and tampering with evidence. If convicted, she could face life in prison without parole.
Griner sat shackled in an orange jumpsuit with her eyes straight forward or cast down during the half-hour appearance, where Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong successfully argued for the extension.
Due to the Bail Reform and Speedy Trial Act, implemented Jan. 1, 2017, the state has 90 days to indict a defendant from the time they are detained and 180 days to bring it to trial or a defendant can be released. However, motions can be made to extend the time periods under certain circumstances.
A toxicology report confirmed the remains were those of Daniel Griner Jr., and the death has been ruled a homicide based on blunt-force trauma from the autopsy, Vogelsong said.
However, the state is still waiting on communication data warrants requested from Facebook, Google and Daniel Griner Sr.’s phone records, as well as DNA analysis on “an item that was sent to the lab.”
“It’s not something that we’ve delayed in any way,” Vogelsong said, adding she has no control over the companies from which information was requested.
Kimberly Schultz, Griner’s defense attorney, said the motion was a “delay tactic” and said Griner needs mental health care for postpartum depression, something she is not getting in jail.
She questioned why the child’s father was never charged or considered a suspect in the case. Griner Sr. admitted during an interview with the Prosecutor’s Office that he hit the child with a belt four times during one instance days before the murder, she said.
“The state had in its mind who they wanted to charge and why they wanted to charge them, and they’re now trying to find the evidence to fit that narrative,” Schultz said. “Delaying this case any further is an injustice to my client and the victim in this case, the young child.”
Vogelsong said the officials have investigated Griner Sr. and he was not at the house when they believe the child was killed.
Police found the child’s remains in a pink purse outside the couple’s home on Woodland Drive, where the windows were open and fans were on, authorities said. Griner told police she lied about the abduction and had hit the child for not eating breakfast and had abandoned him to avoid blame for hurting him.
In his decision, Judge Robert G. Malestein said the case was delayed “because of the nature of the crime, because of the condition of the body.”
“There is nothing before the court that would indicate that the Prosecutor’s Office, the state, has purposefully delayed this matter simply to delay the release of your client at all,” Malestein said, adding he has concerns over allegations of Griner’s mental health issues. “If she’s released into the community, I don’t know how to protect the process at this point in time.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.