EGG HARBOR CITY — Audio 911 tapes of a panicked Harborfields Youth Detention Center employee…
Michael Huggins, 19, was found guilty Tuesday of reckless manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon for the 2016 killing of Devonte Lee that landed him in Harborfields Youth Detention Facility.
Huggins made headlines last November when he and three others escaped from the facility. A security guard was injured in their breakout. Tuesday’s charges were unrelated to his fleeing.
He faces ten years for the manslaughter charge, with No Early Release, meaning he would need to serve 85% of the term before becoming eligible for parole. The Prosecutor’s Office says they will push for an additional 10 years for the weapons charge.
In a press release, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said Lee’s killing happened during a drug transaction. Huggins testified that he acted in self-defense.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, Huggins was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and charged with Lee’s killing. Authorities said Lee, the Friday before, was sitting in a car in Bridgeton when he was shot in the head. He was taken to his sister’s home at Tips Trailer Park and then transferred to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and pronounced dead there.
Huggins appeared before Judge Robert Malestein. He was found not guilty on charges of murder, robbery, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2019.
