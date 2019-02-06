BRIDGETON — The fourth city man charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo pleaded not guilty Friday.
Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, entered the plea at a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court, court records show.
Gamble joins Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street, Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, and Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, who pleaded not guilty in last month. All four men were indicted in the murder in December.
Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting, in which a stray bullet pierced Jennifer’s bedroom wall, fatally wounding her as she slept.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, who represents the state in the case, said at a previous court appearance that Jennifer’s death was a result of a volley of gunshots set off by the four men moments after they had walked onto the first block of Elmer Street early that morning. Vogelsong said people were in the street and on the porch of a home when four men began firing.
Jennifer’s home was only a block away.
Also at that appearance, Vogelsong said video evidence and witness statements place the four men on the block at the time of the shooting, and that officials know which gun killed Jennifer and how many times it was fired based on the 19 shell casings found at the scene.
Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.
Gamble’s next court appearance is slated for Feb. 19 before Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo.
Elliot, Frazier and McKoy are scheduled to appear at Feb. 4 before D’Arrigo.
