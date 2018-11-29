BRIDGETON — The fifth person charged in connection to the August murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Wilmont Avenue in Camden, is slated to appear for a detention hearing at 9 a.m. before Judge Joseph Chiarello in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
Bailey was arrested Nov. 12 near the Tarkiln Park Apartments in Vineland by detectives from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit with assistance from Vineland, Millville and State Police, according to a statement from Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
He was also was charged with conspiracy to commit homicide.
During Bailey’s arrest, he was found in possession of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Webb-McRae said. Charges regarding the narcotics are pending.
Four others have been arrested and charged in Jones’ murder.
Eugene Cosby, 42, of Malaga, Gloucester County, and Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland, were both charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, of Malaga, and Tyrell Hart, 22, of Vineland, were charged with conspiracy to hinder apprehension, hindering apprehension, obstruction and two counts of false reports to law enforcement.
Cosby and El-Bey are being held until trial. Hughes-Lee and Hart have been released pending trial.
