Instead of going through the courts, the parents of Tiffany Valiante, the 18-year-old Oakcrest High School graduate who died after being hit by a train in 2015, are turning to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers.

The Valiantes' attorney, Paul D’Amato, said the family is hoping to use the tip line to drum up information into Tiffany’s disappearance the night of July 12, 2015.

“Ultimately Tiffany’s parents and family want to know who is responsible for their daughter being the victim of foul play,” D’Amato said.

Valiante, of Hamilton Township, was killed when she apparently walked in front of a train traveling 80 mph near Prague Avenue in Galloway Township. Her death was ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner’s office, but her parents, Stephen and Dianne, saw too many inconsistencies in the death investigation.

PHOTOS from our coverage of the death of Tiffany Valiante

1 of 46

Since her death, four lawsuits have been filed against the state and unnamed defendants, all of them dismissed with the cooperation of the family.

Earlier this month, the Valiantes agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against the state alleging civil rights violations related to the investigation of the death of their daughter. The case was filed over the summer. In the fall, a Superior Court judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case.

“We have to get people to come forward,” D’Amato said. “We had thought by civil litigation that witnesses would come forward to assist us in determining how Tiff was taken involuntarily from her home to the point on the railroad tracks where the train came in contact with her body. It’s not working.”

D’Amato said that is where he believes Crime Stoppers can help.

Cindy Balles, president of the board of directors for Atlantic County Crime Stoppers, said the organization works with police departments and law enforcement in the county to share anonymous information related to crimes.

Balles said the board has agreed that although the Valiante case is not an open criminal investigation, they can publicize Crime Stoppers contact information. She said the tips provided through Crime Stoppers go directly to law enforcement and are not shared with the family. In addition, the tipsters will remain anonymous and free from having to testify or have their identities exposed. Those who provide tips that lead to arrests and indictments are rewarded monetarily.

“There’s nothing else you have to do besides tell us,” Balles said.

D’Amato said he was “thrilled” Crime Stoppers agreed to help.

To submit a tip, call 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477, text "TIPCOP" and your tip to 274637(CRIMES), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments