Minute-by-minute photos from a deer camera in the front yard of the Valiante home in Mays Landing show Tiffany just before walking (bottom) from her home the night of her death July 12, 2015, followed by her parents and dog looking down the driveway (top and middle).
Tiffany Valiante, 18, of Hamilton Township, was found dead on an NJ Transit train track in Galloway Township on July 12, 2015. The medical examiner determined her death a suicide, but the family is suing to overturn that.
Instead of going through the courts, the parents of Tiffany Valiante, the 18-year-old Oakcrest High School graduate who died after being hit by a train in 2015, are turning to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers.
The Valiantes' attorney, Paul D’Amato, said the family is hoping to use the tip line to drum up information into Tiffany’s disappearance the night of July 12, 2015.
“Ultimately Tiffany’s parents and family want to know who is responsible for their daughter being the victim of foul play,” D’Amato said.
MAYS LANDING — All of her friends and family have moved on with their lives while Tiffany Va…
Valiante, of Hamilton Township, was killed when she apparently walked in front of a train traveling 80 mph near Prague Avenue in Galloway Township. Her death was ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner’s office, but her parents, Stephen and Dianne, saw too many inconsistencies in the death investigation.
Stephen and Dianne Valiante maintain a memorial for their daughter, Tiffany, near the railroad tracks where she died in Galloway Township. Each night, Stephen changes the battery on a small radio that plays continuously inside the shrine covered in pictures and mementos.
The memorial to Tiffany Valiante near Prague Avenue and Aloe Street in Galloway Township, above, is decorated with miniature volleyballs bearing messages for the Oakcrest High School graduate, upper right, photos and flowers, below, and plaques, right.
Grandmother Minerva Valiante, mother Dianne and father Stephen listen to lawyers discuss the lawsuit July 19, 2016, at the D'Amato Law office in Egg Harbor Township. 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante was found dead on a New Jersey Transit train track in Galloway Township on July 12, 2015. The Medical Examiner determined her death a suicide, but the family is suing to overturn the stated manner of death.
Handout photo of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante, of Hamilton Township. She was found dead on a New Jersey Transit train track in Galloway Township on July 12, 2015. The Medical Examiner determined her death a suicide, but the family is suing to overturn the stated manner of death. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
The memorial to Tiffany Valiante near Prague Avenue and Aloe Street in Galloway Township, above, is decorated with miniature volleyballs bearing messages for the Oakcrest High School graduate, upper right, photos and flowers, below, and plaques, right.
Grandmother Minerva Valiante, mother Dianne and father Stephen listen to lawyers discuss the lawsuit July 19, 2016, at the D'Amato Law office in Egg Harbor Township. 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante was found dead on a New Jersey Transit train track in Galloway Township on July 12, 2015. The Medical Examiner determined her death a suicide, but the family is suing to overturn the stated manner of death.
Handout photo of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante, of Hamilton Township. She was found dead on a New Jersey Transit train track in Galloway Township on July 12, 2015. The Medical Examiner determined her death a suicide, but the family is suing to overturn the stated manner of death. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Since her death, four lawsuits have been filed against the state and unnamed defendants, all of them dismissed with the cooperation of the family.
Earlier this month, the Valiantes agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against the state alleging civil rights violations related to the investigation of the death of their daughter. The case was filed over the summer. In the fall, a Superior Court judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Superior Court judge has denied the New Jersey attorney general’s motion t…
“We have to get people to come forward,” D’Amato said. “We had thought by civil litigation that witnesses would come forward to assist us in determining how Tiff was taken involuntarily from her home to the point on the railroad tracks where the train came in contact with her body. It’s not working.”
D’Amato said that is where he believes Crime Stoppers can help.
Cindy Balles, president of the board of directors for Atlantic County Crime Stoppers, said the organization works with police departments and law enforcement in the county to share anonymous information related to crimes.
Balles said the board has agreed that although the Valiante case is not an open criminal investigation, they can publicize Crime Stoppers contact information. She said the tips provided through Crime Stoppers go directly to law enforcement and are not shared with the family. In addition, the tipsters will remain anonymous and free from having to testify or have their identities exposed. Those who provide tips that lead to arrests and indictments are rewarded monetarily.
“There’s nothing else you have to do besides tell us,” Balles said.
D’Amato said he was “thrilled” Crime Stoppers agreed to help.
To submit a tip, call 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477, text "TIPCOP" and your tip to 274637(CRIMES), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.
