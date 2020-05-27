We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

BRIDGETON — The number of South Jersey prison inmates testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase, with more than 200 testing positive at one facility that has already seen four fatalities.

In less than two weeks, the number of cases of the new coronavirus in South Woods State Prison inmates has nearly quintupled, according to the most recent state data. At Bayside State Prison, that number has increased tenfold.

Bayside, in Maurice River Township, previously reported four employees and six inmates testing positive, according to data obtained from the state Department of Corrections website.

Cases in employees have stayed the same, but cases in inmates drastically increased to 71 at the facility.

At South Woods in Bridgeton, which has seen four deaths related to the disease, 223 inmates and 17 employees have tested positive, state records show.

Just shy of two weeks ago, there were only 42 recorded cases in inmates, according to the site. In contrast, the number of cases in employees has grown by only one case over the same time, from 16 to 17.

So far, there has been no increase in the number of fatalities at the prison. The identities of those who died have not been released by authorities, who have cited privacy concerns.

Cases also are increasing at Southern State Correctional Facility, also in Maurice River Township, which has reported 79 employees and 106 inmates tested positive, a stark increase compared to 12 days ago, when their totals were 62 and 70, respectively.

Neither Southern State nor Bayside has reported an inmate death attributed to COVID-19.