CAMDEN — A Cumberland County attorney admitted Tuesday to evading more than $250,000 in federal taxes on income generated from his law firm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Douglas M. Long, 54, of Upper Deerfield Township, pleaded guilty by video conference before U.S. District Judge Noel. L Hillman to one count of federal income tax evasion, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a news release.
Long served as the solicitor for the Cumberland County Improvement Authority and worked through the legal framework for project financing. He also did labor and employment work for a number of municipalities in the county.
From 2012 to 2015, Long, managing partner of the Woodbury, Gloucester County, law firm Long & Marmero LLP, exercised primary control over the firm’s finances and supervised the firm’s bookkeeper, Carpenito said.
Many of Long’s personal expenses, including school tuition for his children, utilities and service fees for his personal residences, student loan payments for Long and his spouse, and other expenses, repeatedly were paid out of the firm’s bank accounts, Carpenito said.
Long directed the bookkeeper to falsely classify these payments as law firm business expenses to avoid his tax obligations, Carpenito said.
He also falsely declared that his personal tax returns for 2012 through 2015 were true and accurate, Carpenito said.
Long ultimately concealed more than $800,000 in personal income and evaded payment of more than $250,000 in taxes owed to the IRS, including $368,000 in income and $120,000 in taxes for 2014, Carpenito said.
The tax evasion charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a potential fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, Carpenito said.
Long also agreed to pay restitution to the IRS, Carpenito said.
Long was represented by William J. Hughes Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.
