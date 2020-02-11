BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Department of Corrections received about $167,000 in a state grant to expand services assisting inmates with opioid addiction.
The grant, from the state Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, will go towards expanding their Medicated Assisted Treatment Program through a project called Living in Freedom Everyday, or LIFE, according to a news release from county officials.
The program is “an evidenced based program that features rigorous and focused screening, education, medication treatment and support to give inmates the best chance to avoid relapse and re-incarceration after release,” Warden Richard Smith said.
The county also received $71,777 for support for early intervention and recovery supports to combat the opioid epidemic through a grant from the state Department of Human Services, officials announced earlier this month.
The initiative will assist inmates with opioid addiction “coming into custody with the often-serious physical and behavioral consequences of detoxification,” according to the release. The treatment, as well as therapy, can ease symptoms so they can withdrawal safely and successfully.
The funding will enable 92 inmates to be treated each year, according to the release.
“This comprehensive treatment program is designed to address the motivation for criminal activity, not just the results, thereby reducing the chances that the individual will commit another offense,” county Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said.
“The program is multi-faceted and includes in-depth education and counseling to minimize the risk of relapse,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Darlene Barber.
Inmates who wish to participate must meet certain criteria through assessments by the county Department of Corrections Social Services Department and the Center for Family Guidance, according to the release. Once in the program, plans are developed for continued care in the community upon release.
