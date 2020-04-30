BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County freeholder on Wednesday called for reforms to the county’s Department of Corrections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as hazard pay for corrections officers.
“More than a dozen county corrections officers have tested positive for COVID-19,” Freeholder Jack Surrency said in a news release. “When going to work is a hazard to your health, receiving hazard pay shouldn’t even be a question. We need to act now.”
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county officials for comment.
A number of inmates are set to be released this week from South Jersey jails after an order …
Cumberland County has recorded 680 cases of the new coronavirus and 12 deaths. As of Wednesday morning, there were no positive cases in the jail, Deputy County Administrator Jody Hirata said.
Surrency, a Democrat, is currently up for re-election, running with Donna M. Pearson, a former freeholder director, and Tracy Wells-Huggins.
“The infection rate of officers at the county jail is five-times the national average, and it’s unacceptable,” Pearson said.
In addition to the hazard pay, they are calling for weekly testing for the new coronavirus and reporting for officers, staff and inmates, and strict enforcement of state Attorney General protocols, according to the joint news release.
“We need to have an audit system in-place to ensure that the attorney general’s guidelines are being properly enforced,” said Wells-Huggins, who is also a registered nurse. “Lives are literally on the line.”
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County jail officials failed to develop policies and provide necessar…
“Leadership starts at the top,” Surrency said. “The warden and deputy warden are on notice.”
Last week, PBA Local 231, the union that represents corrections officer, filed a civil lawsuit against the county and other officials alleging that they failed to develop policies and provide necessary equipment ahead of the pandemic.
Theodore Baker, county solicitor, said in an email Wednesday the allegations in the lawsuit are “baseless, unsubstantiated and completely lacking both factually and legally.”
GALLERY: Groundbreaking of new jail in Cumberland County
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.