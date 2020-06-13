Cumberland County jail

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Friday.

The inmate, whose name was not release by officials, is currently in isolation, according to the Daily Journal. Officials said 10 other men in the inmate’s unit tested negative for the new coronavirus.

The Press of Atlantic City did not receive a response to a Friday morning request for an update on the number of inmates and staff who have been tested so far and how many were positive and negative. There was no immediate response Saturday morning to the same request.

This is the first case in an inmate that the county has reported. Officials confirmed 14 cases in employees in May, a week after jail Warden Richard Smith sent an email to The Press stating “we do not have 14 officers who are positive for COVID-19.”

Jail and county administrators have not been forthcoming about the effects the new coronavirus have had on the facility, ignoring multiple requests from The Press for data on the total number of jail employees and inmates who have been tested for the disease.

The Press submitted an Open Public Records Act request last month to the county clerk for invoices showing personal protective equipment, cleaning services and testing. In an email shortly after the request was submitted, county Deputy Administrator Jody Hirata, who also serves as a spokeswoman for the county, said that she was made aware of the OPRA by the county solicitor and “going forward I will not respond to your emails.”

A response to the OPRA received earlier this week included invoices showing that the county has spent over $386,000 on disinfecting services at the jail in March, April and June. However, a request for forms reporting inmates or jail employees referred for COVID-19 testing to county or state Health Departments was denied, with officials citing an exemption under confidentiality of health and personal records.

State officials have confirmed there is no centralized dashboard or accounting of COVID-19 cases in jails, and county officials are not formally obligated to report testing data to the DOC, leaving them to develop their own pandemic response policies and procedures. Counties oversee jails, the state oversees prisons.

