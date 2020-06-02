WASHINGTON - The House Judiciary Committee asked a federal judge on Wednesday to compel testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn, whom lawmakers consider their "most important" witness in any potential impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump.

Government bodies that hired Douglas M. Long

Douglas M. Long, of Upper Deerfield Township, had the title of "of counsel" for Grace, Marmero & Associates.

According to Albert K. Marmero, managing partner of Grace, Marmero & Associates, some of the legal work Long did for nine South Jersey municipal groups connected to him was very little, and some of this work was not done this year.

According to information that was on the Grace, Marmero website, Long did labor and employment work for the following government entities:

1. City of Millville

2. City of Bridgeton

3. Cumberland County Improvement Authority

4. Cumberland County Utilities Authority

5. Cumberland County Technical Education Center

6. City of Wildwood

7. Cumberland County Litigation

8. Cumberland County Empowerment Zone Special Projects Counsel

9. Northfield City Council