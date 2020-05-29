A Maurice River Township man was charged Friday with unlawful possession of nearly three dozen firearms, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Darick Nollett, 30, of the Heislerville section of the township, was charged with one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and one count of knowingly receiving and possessing a firearm that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
According to documents filed in the case, Nollett purchased an item marketed as a "fuel filter" on the internet. The item is known to law enforcement to be frequently purchased to be used as a firearm silencer, Carpenito said in a news release.
After obtaining a search warrant for Nollett's home, authorities recovered 33 weapons, including 12 rifles and 10 shotguns. Among them was an assembled AR-15 style rifle with a scope that did not bear a serial number, as well as unassembled parts for another AR-15 style rifle, said the release.
Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Nollett is expected to appear via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider on a date to be determined.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Cherry Hill office; ATF Newark Field Division; U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Philadelphia Division; State Police; and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office were credited with the arrest.
