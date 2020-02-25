MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Four Cumberland County residents were arrested Sunday night after police said they attempted to break into a home in the Del Haven section of the township.
About 9:33 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Lehigh Avenue for a report of people trying to break into a home, police said in a news release. Officers were told four suspects had left the home in a white sedan but didn’t know which way they went.
Police saw a white Dodge sedan going east on Indian Trail Road before turning North onto Shunpike Road in the Burleigh section of the township, according to the release. The people in the car matched the descriptions that were provided to police by the victims.
Police said it was not a random act, and that some of the involved parties had previous contact.
Rickey Hinds, 26, of Vineland, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jordan Holton, 18, of Millville, was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Crystal Garner, 41, of Millville, was charged with fourth-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a death Sunday at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, auth…
Terrence Reaves, 46, of Vineland, was charged with fourth-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and three counts of fourth-degree certain person not to possess a weapon.
All four were released on summonses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.