These are some of the unsolved homicide cases under investigation by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. The cases date back to 2007, according to the website of Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Aulton S. Mears of Bridgeton was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Vincent Horns was found shot to death at the rear of Tips Trailer Park in Fairfield Township.
Leanard Resto (2017)
Leanard Resto was found shot to death in the alleyway behind 135 East Ave. in Bridgeton.
Dehaven Jackson (2016)
Dehaven Jackson was found shot to death in the area of 277 South Pine St. in Bridgeton.
Devin Watson was shot in the parking area in the Delsea Gardens Apartment Complex in Millville.
Rickie Harris, Jr. Harris was shot while sitting as the passenger in a vehicle that was parked on King Drive in Fairfield Township.
Rasheem Howard (2015)
Rasheem Howard was shot to death at 333 Colfax St. in Bridgeton.
Reuben Jacobs was found shot to death at 261 South Ave. in Bridgeton.
Arthur Rease was shot at 527 Park Ave. in Vineland.
Jonathan Candelario was shot at 813 Montrose St. in Vineland.
Arthur Stelts, died after sustaining injuries that were suspicious in nature.
Raymond D. Allen Jr. was shot during a home invasion in Vineland.
Tyler W. Bassett (2011)
Tyler W. Bassett was shot in the 700 block of Buck Street in Millville.
Ronald E. Bowman was found dead inside his home in Bridgeton.
Akeem O. Mills (2010)
Akeem O. Mills was shot while inside an apartment at 55 Walnut St. in Bridgeton. He made it out to the roadway where he was found lying on the ground.
Hilja Jarve, was found shot in her residence in Bridgeton.
Reynaldo Sanchez-Sanchez (2008)
Reynaldo Sanchez-Sanchez was shot leaving his home in Bridgeton.
Rosbala Martinez (2008)
Rosbala Martinez was found unresponsive by the babysitter and her boyfriend.
Robert W. Bryant (2007)
Robert Bryant was shot while standing outside of his house in Millville with friends.
Michelle Minor (2004)
Michelle Minor was found in a field off of Seely-Cohansey Road in Hopewell Township with stab wounds.
Jose Evans (2002)
Jose Evans was shot while sitting in his parked vehicle in the area of Third and Almond Streets in Vineland. He then traveled to the area of Sixth and Landis Avenue where he died as a result of his injuries.
Tony Brown (2002)
Tony Brown was shot in the head while at a party at the Citizen's Club in Vineland.
Tina M. Rosario (2001)
Tina M. Rosario was stabbed in a residence on Italia Avenue in Vineland and died several days later.
Hector M. Fernandez (1999)
Hector M. Fernandez was found lying face down on the sidewalk by his bicycle at the Walnut Villas apartment complex.
Charlotte Sudler (1998)
Charlotte Sudler was found behind Dares Feed Store in Bridgeton with signs of blunt force trauma.
Thomas B. Smith (1996)
Thomas B. Smith was found dead inside his car that was on fire at a wooded area off of Ramah Road in Fairfield Township.
Phillip G. Mancini (1993)
Phillip G. Mancini was found dead inside him home in Vineland.
Bessie Reed (1993)
Bessie Reed was found dead in Bridgeton.
William F. Spence (1990)
William F. Spence was found assaulted in his home in Port Norris and later died from his injuries.
Anyone with more information about any of these cases can provide it anonymously by downloading the CCPOTIP app and choosing the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office; submitting an anonymous tip via text to 847411 with CCPOTIP and the tip in the message line; or by going to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page or web page, njccpo.org, and submitting a tip.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.