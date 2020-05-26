BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County Democratic official has called for an apology and, if not, a resignation from a county freeholder whose package of reforms to the county jail aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 were tabled last week.
In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday morning, Cumberland County Democratic Chairman Steve Erickson said Democratic Freeholder Jack Surrency attempted to “hijack the pandemic” with a list of reforms.
“He tried to make political gains using the pandemic in order to further his own career,” Erickson said. “And it’s been a failure.”
In a statement responding to the video, Surrency said that “when lives are on the line, you do whatever it takes to help.”
“Providing (personal protective equipment), implementing test, treat and track standards, hazard pay for officers and complying with the state attorney general’s guidelines needs to happen — and it needs to happen now,” he said. “Erickson’s attacks don’t save lives, and they certainly don’t advance any of these important matters of public policy. We need solutions, and we needed them yesterday. Further delays by the board only put us further away from that goal.”
The reforms, submitted to the board clerk May 12, include hazard pay for corrections officers, weekly testing and reporting of personnel and inmates, PPE disclosures and enforcement of the state attorney general’s guidelines.
The reforms were voted down 6-1 at a meeting last week.
County officials did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday for an update on the number of jail employees and inmates who have been tested and how many have been negative and positive. Their last report, which was released two weeks ago, acknowledged 14 cases of the novel coronavirus in jail employees but said there were no positive cases in inmates.
Erickson said Surrency was “unable to realize the costs of them and implementation of them and really to answer any questions. He failed in every way.”
And the resolutions were tabled “because Jack could not answer his own resolution questions.”
“Jack has failed miserably at this, and he really owes an apology to all the residents of Cumberland County and the Freeholder Board, and if he doesn’t do that, he really needs to resign,” Erickson said. “It’s terrible to use something as serious as the pandemic to scare people into voting for him.”
Victor Bermudez, president of PBA Local 231, the union that represents county jail corrections officers, said Surrency’s proposals were aimed at helping officers and protecting their families during a pandemic.
“He’s the only freeholder that reached out to us, listened to our concerns and advanced those concerns in the form of proposals,” Bermudez said in a statement. “Steven Erickson’s comments are out of touch, out of line and have nothing to do with helping the 132 officers that report to work every month.”
He added that, “When people’s lives are on the line, you act, you lead, you deliver — but you don’t grab your calculator.”
