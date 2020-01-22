HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — Two Cumberland County residents were arrested Friday after State Police found weapons and marijuana in their car during a traffic stop, the law enforcement agency said.
At 5:43 p.m., Troopers Kourtney Brussell and Houston Storey responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Oak Drive, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. While speaking with Sharita Brown and Deandra Brown-Palmer, who were inside the car, troopers found marijuana.
Troopers also found a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver, drug paraphernalia and hollow point bullets, according to the post.
Brown, 19, of Greenwich Township, and Brown-Palmer, 20, of Bridgeton, were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of prohibited weapons and devices, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were taken to the Cumberland County jail to await a detention hearing.
