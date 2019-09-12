SEA ISLE CITY — An early-morning August scuffle between daughters of politicians has reached an orderly conclusion.
Nora Kenney, daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Tara Tolomeo, daughter of North Wildwood Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo, both pleaded guilty Thursday in Sea Isle Municipal Court to downgraded charges of causing a public disturbance stemming from a street fight in North Wildwood.
Each was ordered to pay a fine of $200 and court fees of $33.
Police said they saw Kenney, 25, and Tolomeo, 27, fighting at 1:40 a.m. in the city's nightclub district along Olde New Jersey Avenue. Both were initially charged with disorderly conduct.
September 12, 2019
On Thursday, Nora Kenney sat in the back row of the courtroom with her mother, Maureen, and Philadelphia media consultant Marty O'Rourke. Tara Tolomeo sat in the second row with her mother and attorney Scott Deweese, while Judge Vincent J. Morrison worked through cases of public urination, possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol as a minor.
Kenney and Tolomeo, as well as those accompanying them in court, left the room for much of the proceedings. When called to hear the charges against them, Kenney waived her right to an attorney.
A complaint filed by Kenney against a third woman involved in the incident, Mary Parson, was dropped.
"Frankly, we've resolved this one," said Municipal Prosecutor Thomas Rossi. "This is sort of an outgrowth of a prior incident. ... Mary got involved after the fact. We think that the most appropriate way to proceed with this is that Mary Parson ... will make a promise to us tonight that she will have no further contact with Nora Kenney."
Both go to North Wildwood in the summer and work in Philadelphia, Rossi said, which could create some challenges.
The daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who allegedly was involved in a fight with th…
The hearing — initially moved out of North Wildwood to Lower Township because of potential conflicts with Councilwoman Tolomeo's position there — was transferred to Sea Isle because the municipal prosecutor’s law firm has some involvement with North Wildwood, court Administrator Sarah Van Seeters said.
Tolomeo and her attorney declined to comment after the hearing. Parson declined to comment as well. Kenney left the municipal building before reporters could ask for comment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.