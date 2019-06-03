ATLANTIC CITY — A Delaware man walked into AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Saturday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and ended up getting arrested, police said.
William Byrd, 30, of Middletown, went to the hospital at 9:47 p.m., police said. Medical personnel alerted police, who went to Byrd's car in the parking garage of Caesars Atlantic City, where they recovered a loaded handgun, police said.
Byrd was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and released on a summons.
