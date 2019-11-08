Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Delaware man was high when he crashed his car into three others Friday on the Black Horse Pike, police said.
At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the pike and Cologne Avenue, police said. The investigation revealed a 2020 Lexus driven by Van Vasiliades was traveling east on the pike approaching Cologne.
A Toyota Tacoma driven by Thomas Ciccarone, 64, of Galloway Township, a Volkswagen Beetle driven by John Young, 73, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, and a Dodge Ram driven by Floran Mason, 73, of Landisville, Buena Borough, were all stopped on the pike at a red light, police said.
Vasiliades failed to stop, and his Lexus collided with all three stopped vehicles, police said.
The impact overturned his Lexus, trapping him inside, police said.
Vasiliades was extracted by police with the help of several good Samaritans and off-duty officers who stopped to assist, police said. Four people were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus.
Vasiliades was charged with heroin possession and driving while intoxicated, police said.
Assisting at the scene were members of the Laureldale, Cologne and Mays Landing volunteer fire companies, along with the Hamilton Township Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare paramedics, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Traffic was diverted in the area for about an hour, police said.
