BRIDGETON — The detention hearing for a city man charged with killing 37-year-old Tracy L. Dubois before dragging her body to the Cohansey River has been postponed again.
Patrick Spann, 39, who has been charged with murder in the May 21 killing of Dubois, of Rogers Avenue, was scheduled to appear virtually Tuesday for a detention hearing before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Robert Malestein.
BRIDGETON — After getting into an argument last week, a city man punched and choked a woman …
However, the defense was granted a five-day postponement, according to court records. Spann is now scheduled to virtually appear 1 p.m. Tuesday before Judge William F. Ziegler.
This is the second time the hearing has been pushed. It was originally slated for May 28, but was postponed after the state was granted a three-day continuance.
Spann, whose last known address is on Bank Street, has also been charged with desecration of human remains, tampering with physical evidence and theft of Dubois’ prescription drugs, among other charges.
BRIDGETON — A city man was charged with murder Friday after police found the body of a local…
About 8 a.m. May 22, officers responded to a former commercial property in the 100 block of Grove Street after receiving a 911 tip, police said. After searching the area, officers found Dubois’ body on the riverbank.
Spann told police that he and Dubois got into an argument over another man, and then a physical fight that involved beating and choking Dubois until she went unconscious, according to court documents, before leaving the warehouse but then returning to drag Dubois’ body to the river, taking off her clothes at some point.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, court hearings are being heard via video or telephone conference.
GALLERY: Somers Point-Ocean City protest march against police brutality
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Margaret Gurley, 22, of Atlantic City, joins about 300 people in marching over the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Democratic congressional candidate Will Cunningham addresses protesters Tuesday in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Charlotte White, 78, of Egg Harbor Township, was emotionally moved by the event as her son John had died 3 years ago protecting an African-American woman from danger.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Laura McKaig, 21, of Cape May.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Stella Schwartz of Ocean City, 19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Kimberly Spivey.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. (left) Upper Township residents Rebecca Holden-Menchin and her daughters Harper (L) and Amelia (R), 6 and 9, were out in front of the march.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Vic Papazacharis, 23, of Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
060320_nws_ocprotest
Protesters march across the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City on Tuesday in a demonstration against police brutality against black people.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
An Ocean City police officer and a protester embrace Tuesday during the demonstration.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Some protesters kneeled to symbolize the police officer’s knee that killed George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060320_nws_ocprotest
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
