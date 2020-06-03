BRIDGETON — The detention hearing for a city man charged with killing 37-year-old Tracy L. Dubois before dragging her body to the Cohansey River has been postponed again.

Patrick Spann, 39, who has been charged with murder in the May 21 killing of Dubois, of Rogers Avenue, was scheduled to appear virtually Tuesday for a detention hearing before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Robert Malestein.

However, the defense was granted a five-day postponement, according to court records. Spann is now scheduled to virtually appear 1 p.m. Tuesday before Judge William F. Ziegler.

This is the second time the hearing has been pushed. It was originally slated for May 28, but was postponed after the state was granted a three-day continuance.

Spann, whose last known address is on Bank Street, has also been charged with desecration of human remains, tampering with physical evidence and theft of Dubois’ prescription drugs, among other charges.

About 8 a.m. May 22, officers responded to a former commercial property in the 100 block of Grove Street after receiving a 911 tip, police said. After searching the area, officers found Dubois’ body on the riverbank.

Spann told police that he and Dubois got into an argument over another man, and then a physical fight that involved beating and choking Dubois until she went unconscious, according to court documents, before leaving the warehouse but then returning to drag Dubois’ body to the river, taking off her clothes at some point.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, court hearings are being heard via video or telephone conference. The public can watch hearings online at njcourts.gov.

GALLERY: Somers Point-Ocean City protest march against police brutality

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments