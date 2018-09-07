BRIDGETON — A detention hearing for one of the four men charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo was postponed Thursday.
Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, was scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo, but the hearing was postponed until next week.
BRIDGETON — An attorney for one of the four men charged in the murder of Jennifer Trejo, 9, …
McKoy, along with Michael L. Elliot, 25, of North Laurel Street in Bridgeton, Charles Gamble, 18, of Salem County, and Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue in Bridgeton, are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting, in which a stray bullet pierced Jennifer's bedroom wall, fatally wounding her as she slept.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
Frazier consented to pretrial detention at a hearing last week, while D’Arrigo decided to hold Elliot in jail until trial at a hearing Wednesday.
Gamble’s attorney, Brian O’Malley, requested a postponement at Gamble’s detention hearing, which was also Wednesday, and D’Arrigo granted it.
All four men are being housed in the Cumberland County jail.
McKoy and Gamble are both scheduled to appear for detention hearings at 9 a.m. Wednesday, while Elliot and Frazier are both scheduled for a pre-indictment conference at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 before Judge Michael J. Silvanio.
