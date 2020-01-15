CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A detention hearing was postponed Wednesday for the North Carolina man charged after a loaded handgun, hollow point bullets, high capacity magazines and an altered AK-47 were found in his car at the Coast Guard Training Center.
After a less than five-minute appearance in Cape May County Superior Court, the hearing for Dustin A. Peters, 25, of Wilmington, was pushed to Friday at the request of Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dara Paley.
Peters, who was shackled and wore a bright orange county jail jumpsuit, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an assault firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition and 10 counts of possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
After Peter’s first appearance, Paley requested a three-day statutory adjournment, which Judge Bernard E. DeLury granted.
Peters was stopped at the entrance of the base Thursday by Coast Guard officials for a random security check, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They found 12 hollow point bullets, a loaded Canik 9mm handgun, 10 multiple high capacity magazines and an AK-47 style rifle that had been altered by Peters to be automatic.
He was on the base to attend a graduation ceremony, according to a news release from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Officers from the Cape May Police Department and the county Prosecutor’s Office responded, according to the affidavit, after which Peters signed a consent to search form and the firearms and ammo were recovered from his car.
In an interview with officials, Peters admitted to bringing the weapons onto the base, according to the document.
