MAYS LANDING — The detention hearing for the Pleasantville teen charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old Na’imah Bell in the head last week was postponed Wednesday morning.
After a less than three-minute appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court, Nahquil Lovest, 18, who is charged with murder, was remanded to the Atlantic County jail. His lawyer, Alex Settle, successfully requested a five-day postponement in order to obtain additional evidence from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bell, also of Pleasantville, was fatally shot just before 4 a.m. Friday inside a home on the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
She was the third teenager to be killed by gunfire and the seventh victim overall of a fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
During the hearing before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said that all paper discovery in the case had been uploaded, including a “very brief” summary of the statement Lovest made to police. However, he said that he would work on getting the recording to Settle.
“Under these guidelines, it’s very difficult for us to get any real, substantive discovery together in time,” Levy said. “But I’m going to do my best to get that recording.”
Under the Bail Reform and Speedy Trial Act, a pre-trial detention hearing must be held within three working days of the prosecutor’s motion for detention, but postponements can be granted.
Settle said that he appreciated Levy’s efforts before waiving the reading of Lovest’s charges and affirming to DeLury that Lovest understood his rights, completing the first appearance.
Lovest did not speak during the appearance. His detention hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 7
Bell’s obituary, which published Wednesday, described the teen as an intelligent student with a good work ethic. She worked part-time at Harry’s Oyster Bar inside Bally's Hotel & Casino and at a shoe store, and was a praise dancer at her church, St. James AME.
An initial autopsy the day she was killed determined that Bell's pending cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death as a homicide, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Lovest was arrested the next morning.
Two vigils Friday in Atlantic City and Pleasantville organized by friends and family gave mourners the chance to grieve together. Children released balloons saying “We love you, Naimah” near where she died in Atlantic City.
“Sadly, another young life in our community has been cut short, and others have been traumatized,” Tyner said in a news release Friday. “Our community is better than this. We must protect our children.”
