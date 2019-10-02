VINELAND — A 22-year-old city man was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after being shot during a home invasion that also resulted in the death of a dog, police said.
Police are investigating the home invasion/attempted homicide that occurred at 3:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue.
During the course of the incident, a male resident, whose name has not been released, was shot once in the face, police said. A family dog also was shot and killed, police said.
A female resident, whose name also has not been released, was inside the home at the time and was uninjured, police said.
The man was treated by Vineland EMS and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said.
Police did not have a description of a suspect or suspects.
Detectives are looking to speak with anyone in the area of Sunset Avenue, North Mill Road and Pine Grove Avenue who may have video surveillance during the time in question. Anyone with information can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181, Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345 or text to 847411 (VPDTIP).
