Vineland Police vehicle
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND — A 22-year-old city man was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after being shot during a home invasion that also resulted in the death of a dog, police said.

Police are investigating the home invasion/attempted homicide that occurred at 3:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue.

During the course of the incident, a male resident, whose name has not been released, was shot once in the face, police said. A family dog also was shot and killed, police said.

A female resident, whose name also has not been released, was inside the home at the time and was uninjured, police said.

The man was treated by Vineland EMS and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said.

Police did not have a description of a suspect or suspects.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone in the area of Sunset Avenue, North Mill Road and Pine Grove Avenue who may have video surveillance during the time in question. Anyone with information can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181, Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345 or text to 847411 (VPDTIP).

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments