MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of a dog found Tuesday inside a trash bag dumped in the Goshen section of the township.
Officers found the dog, which they described as an older, brown, female Labrador mix, on the shoulder of Bucks Avenue.
According to Capt. Bill Adams, the dog was already dead when police arrived. Officers were told the bag was seen on the road for about two days prior to the call.
There were no identification tags on the dog, Adams said. He said the dog's body did not reveal immediate signs of abuse.
The department plans to transport the dog to a State Police lab to conduct a necropsy to determine its cause of death.
"Once we get that, we'll go from there," Adams said.
Another dead dog was found inside a trash can two weeks ago in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
On Feb. 8, Prosecutor Jeffery H. Sutherland said in a news release an animal cruelty investigation was being conducted in Upper Township to determine whether a crime had taken place relating to the dog's death.
Adams said he does not know of any relationship between the two cases.
Anyone with information regarding the dog in Middle Township can call police at 609-465-8700 or visit middlepd.com.
