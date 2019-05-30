Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

EGG HARBOR CITY — Police removed 16 dogs and three cats from a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Daniel L. Phillips, 69, was charged with 19 counts of inflicting cruelty by leaving an animal in inhumane conditions, as well as failure to register animals and pen/enclosure size violations.

All of the animals were safely removed and transported to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville.

The arrest followed a seven-week investigation by the Police Department's humane law-enforcement officer, Detective Rich Brown.

