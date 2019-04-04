HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police have charged a Northfield woman in the death of a dog on property she owns in the township.
On March 6, officers responded to a property owned by Kimberlynn Jurkowski, 59, on Scranton Avenue for an animal cruelty investigation and found four dogs in kennels outside, one of which was dead.
Shore Animal Control took possession of the three living dogs, and the New Jersey Animal Health Laboratory in Ewing Township, Mercer County, conducted a necropsy on the dead dog, determining its cause of death as congestive heart failure.
Terry Wilson, a former animal control agent from Laureldale, said she got a call about the Scranton Avenue property and two others nearby, and drove out with her husband on March 1.
“I don’t trespass,” she said. “But I bring binoculars.”
What she saw concerned her.
“I could only see the one rotty mix … very, very distressed.”
She made a call to the police. And made another on the March 6. The temperature didn't get above 30 degrees that day, and a Hamilton ordinance bars pet owners from keeping domesticated animals outside during periods of extreme cold.
Jurkowski is charged with four counts of animal cruelty and four counts of abandoning a domesticated animal.
A former tenured Atlantic City school librarian, Jurkowski was convicted in 2013 of defrauding the Hamilton Township school district of nearly $24,000. The district had paid for tutoring for Jurkowski’s two children, and when the tutoring stopped, she and the tutor continued to bill the district for six more months.
