HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old township man was arrested Thursday after he rear-ended a police car and fled the wrong way down the Black Horse Pike, police said.
At 8:57 a.m., Sgt. Chris Robell stopped his marked patrol vehicle at the traffic light at Route 50 South and the Route 322 overpass when his car was struck from behind by a 2002 red PT Cruiser driven by Damon Zeak, police said.
Following the crash, Zeak fled in the PT Cruiser, driving the wrong way down the Route 322 off-ramp, police said.
Zeak continued to drive west in the eastbound lanes of the pike before shifting back into the westbound lanes, police said. He refused to pull over for marked police vehicles and turned onto Elwood Road, where his car became disabled, police said.
He and his passenger, Elizabeth Workman, 19, of the township, then attempted to run before being apprehended by officers, police said.
Zeak was charged with with eluding police, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, assault by auto, driving under the influence and motor vehicle violations, police said.
Workman was charged with eluding police and possession of a hypodermic needle, police said. Her charges were placed on a summons, but she was transported to the Atlantic County jail on an unrelated warrant, police said.
Robell was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, where he was treated for injuries and released, police said. Robell’s K-9 partner, Kota, also suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Zeak was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700.
