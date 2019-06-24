GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A driver died after their car crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon at Wrangleboro Road and Walden Way, police said.
When officers arrived at 3:01 p.m., the 2002 Saturn had already hit the utility pole, and the car was engulfed in flames with the driver still inside, police said.
Officers and two citizens attempted to fight the fire and rescue the driver, but their efforts were unsuccessful, police said. The driver, whose identity is being withheld for next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wrangleboro Road was shut down for approximately three hours to investigate the crash, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information involving this case, should call 609-652-3705.
