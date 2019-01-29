A Hammonton man and a Pennsauken woman were arrested Jan. 17 on drug charges after a raid on the Hammonton man’s home, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the Reading Avenue home of 65-year-old Gene Restuccio, where officials said they found more than one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, about a pound of marijuana, drug packaging material, two shotguns — one of which was loaded — and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Arrested alongside Restuccio was Jessica Paolini, 35.
According to the release, the arrests followed an investigation by the newly formed High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force — Atlantic City Division.
Atlantic County joined the federally funded program, which provides assistance to law-enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions, in October.
“This case represents the first of what we hope to be many in our effort to reduce crime,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in the release.
Restuccio and Paolini each were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
Restuccio additionally was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense.
Paolini was released on a summons. Restuccio was taken to the Atlantic County jail and will have a detention hearing Wednesday before Judge Benjamin Podolnick.
The Prosecutor’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, the Hammonton Police Department and members of the Pleasantville Police Department K-9 Unit also participated in the investigation and arrests, Tyner said.
